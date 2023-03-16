WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 more stolen vehicles; car break-in; assault arrest

Tonight at the Alki Community Council meeting, Southwest Precinct Operations Lt. Dorothy Kim said auto theft is the one category of crime that’s continuing to rise, here and citywide. And tonight we have two vehicle-theft reports to start a late-night West Seattle Crime Watch roundup:

STOLEN BUSINESS VAN: Even if you haven’t tried Cocina MX 32‘s mobile Mexican food, you might have seen them around town. Their catering/truck business is based in White Center and often in West Seattle. Tonight around 6:30 pm their van – shown above – was stolen. We don’t have the location or plate/report numbers yet but notify police if you find it.

STOLEN SPORTAGE: Kirsten emailed to report, “We had our Kia Sportage 2020 vehicle stolen from a business parking lot in the Delridge area today.” Photos above; plate is BRL6131; SPD incident # is 23-72440.

CAR BREAK-INS: From Rachel:

Last night between 10:00-11:00 our car and several others had broken windows in the LA Fitness parking garage. We filed a police report, and nothing was taken (’cause we didn’t have valuables in the car), but the car itself is our valuables. I just want people to be aware.

ASSAULT ARREST: If you saw police making an arrest in/near Jefferson Square around 12:30 pm, it might have been the case detailed in this SPD Blotter post tonight. It started with a December assault in Queen Anne; they identified a suspect and got an arrest warrant in January, and found the suspect in West Seattle today. They say the 36-year-old man was driving a stolen car in which officers found a gun he wasn’t legally allowed to possess.