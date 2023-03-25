WANT TO HELP? West Seattle Nursery plans ‘Doing Good in the Neighborhood’ volunteer fairs

We present volunteer opportunities when we hear about them, but some people have yearned for a central opportunity to connect with ways to help. A new one is coming up – West Seattle Nursery plans to present “Doing Good in the Neighborhood” volunteer fairs next month. Here’s how they announced it:

Are you bored? Lonely? New in town? Want to make a difference? Want to make new friends? Become a volunteer! Come to West Seattle Nursery on weekends in the month of April, meet local organizations that are: Doing Good in the Neighborhood And find a place to share your time and talents.

WSN’s Marie McKinsey says a dozen organizations are already signed up to participate, and: “I would welcome inquiries from more local non-profits. Their work doesn’t have to be garden related. We will have a table and chairs set up in our tent on Saturdays and Sundays for them. Organizations have a choice of shifts, 10 – noon or 1 – 3 on a Saturday or Sunday.” You can reach Marie via the WSN contact info at the bottom of their home page.