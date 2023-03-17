UPDATE: Two people hurt, dog killed in West Seattle RV fire

(Added: WSB photo)

4:01 PM: Seattle Fire is on the scene of an RV fire in the 7900 block of 20th SW [vicinity map]. It was initially described as “small” but now firefighters are reporting two people are hurt, and medic units are being summoned for both of them.

4:10 PM: The fire is reported out, SFD’s investigator is on the way, and the two victims are being taken to the hospital.

4:49 PM: Firefighters at the scene tell us the victims are a man and woman, both conscious when transported. A dog that was also in the RV died. The RV is in a driveway. The fire cause is under investigation but we’re told the fire did not spread beyond the vehicle.