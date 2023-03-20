THURSDAY: All invited to parent-education event presented by Westside Family Association

Parenting is a tough job. Especially considering the rules keep changing – for the kids as well as the parents. In hopes of helping a bit, the Westside Family Association is inviting all parents/guardians, West Seattle-wide, to this free event on Thursday:

Westside Family Association invites you to our next family-education event with speaker/educator

Consent Etc…. with Jo Langford from beheroes.net.

Thursday, March 23, 2023

6:30-8:30 pm

Westside Theater @ Westside School

10404 34th Ave. SW

We are now in 2023, and with our evolution both culturally and technologically, a new awareness about why and how we as parents need to speak to our kids about consent is emerging. It is our job to help ensure that we are providing the children we are raising communication and affirmative consent skills that are age-appropriate and that take into consideration the kinds of opportunities and obstacles they may face in today’s world – ‘cuz it’s not the nineties anymore…

This talk will help parents understand the ways that the concept of consent has changed and how variables such as LGBTQ+ identities and the use of technology impact affirmative consent. Attendees will also participate in a handful of fun, thought-provoking exercises and have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers around this important concept.

FREE. Please RSVP at this link. (so we know how many seats to put out)

Find out more about Jo Langford here.

Questions? Email wfa@westsideschool.org