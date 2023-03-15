Thought you heard gunshots this morning?

Many questions about what sounded to some like possible gunshots in north West Seattle before 7 o’clock this morning, so here’s what we were able to find out. First, here’s audio from Andrew:

We listened back to audio of officers and dispatch. First, there was a mention of people who told police they saw fireworks. Then one officer checking Fairmount Ravine reported finding something burning in the middle of the street. He told dispatch he was putting out the small fire; SFD was not dispatched. That was the last we heard, so we also checked with the SPD communications team to be certain there hadn’t since been a report of gunfire evidence found. Indeed, they verified, “it appears it was fireworks being ignited.”