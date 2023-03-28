THEATER: Three more chances to see ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at WSHS

If you haven’t already seen it – or if you want to see it again – you have three more chances to enjoy “Little Shop of Horrors” at West Seattle High School, starting tomorrow (Wednesday) night. Here’s the synopsis:

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent toward global domination.

Also forwarded in email from readers, this review from WSHS’s student news publication, hailing the “powerhouse vocals” of Lucy Warren as Audrey II – catch a clip of her singing here. Showtimes Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are at 7:30 pm; you can get tickets in advance here – including an online option (choose the “virtual tickets” option at the top of that page). WSHS is at 3000 California SW – to get to the theater, enter through the courtyard off the south end of the school’s parking lot.