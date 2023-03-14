THEATER: Chief Sealth International High School’s new Drama Company gets ready to present ‘She Kills Monsters’

It’s been a long time since Chief Sealth International High School presented a full-length theatrical play. And now, after intense work, the new Chief Sealth Drama Company is almost ready for its first production, “She Kills Monsters>,” with performances this Friday and Saturday.

(Photo by Keni Cohen)

West Seattle-based Bayfest Youth Theatre, a 33-year-old nonprofit, has been working with the school for years to re-establish “a high-quality drama program that can offer productions to the school and community.”

The curtain will rise Friday night on the play “She Kills Monsters,” described in Bayfest’s announcement as “a high-octane dramatic comedy by acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen that offers a heart-pounding dive into the world of Dungeons and Dragons, homicidal fairies, cheerleaders, and the fight against evil. It pays homage to the geek and warrior within us all, and explores themes of loss, identity, and friendship, with original music, projected animations, and many exciting stage combat sequences – swords, battle axes and magical conflict!”

(L-R: AJ Bitseff, Addisen Whited, Satomi Giedeman, Claire Popelka, Larenzo Boney – photo by Gentle McGaughey)

Making this all happen are 23 cast members and more than 20 student designers, musicians, and set and prop builders, working with a team of professional directors, fight choreographers, and designers. They hope you will come see their first production. Here’s what to know:

(WSB photo)

*Public showtimes 7:30 pm Friday (March 17th), 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday (March 18th)

*Onstage in the auditorium at Chief Sealth IHS, 2600 SW Thistle

*Appropriate for ages 11 and up

*Advance tickets $5 students, $10 adults (buy online)

*At the door: $8 students, $14 adults

*Group discounts for 10 or more available – email bayfestyouththeatre@gmail.com