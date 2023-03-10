Tasty happenings and more for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Latest ‘live’ image from SDOT camera at Admiral Junction)

Almost the weekend! Here are West Seattle highlights for the rest of your Friday:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: In-person cookie sales continue – use this lookup to find times and locations of “booths” near you!

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Fridays (and Saturdays).

CAKE POP-UP: Lovely and Dapper Desserts is at Till Dawn (5048 California SW), 3-7 pm.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: Weekly 4-6 pm event for 12+, $5 per player – learn about and play “Magic: the Gathering” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW)

AT EASY STREET: Free, all-ages in-store performance by Oranj Goodman, 7 pm. (4559 California SW)

SOUND BATH: For the Full Worm Moon, 7:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35, with Maari Falsetto.

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm live music, with Pent Up!, Kitty Junk, i-90 Fiasco. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!