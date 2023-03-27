SPORTS: League-leading West Seattle High School’s latest baseball shutout

(WSB photos. Above, Matthew Henning)

In the third week of the season, the league-leading, undefeated West Seattle High School varsity baseball team just scored their third consecutive shutout victory. Playing tonight at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, the Wildcats beat Franklin, 20-0.

(Tonight’s starting pitcher, Miles Chandler)

According to the GameChanger summary, WSHS really broke things open with a 10-run third inning. Owen Earls was the night’s leader in RBIs, with five; TJ Buehring was right behind with four. Starting pitcher tonight was Miles Chandler, who held Franklin to one hit in four innings; the hitless fifth inning was pitched by John Langen. The Wildcats’ next two games are on the road; they’re back home at 7 pm next Monday (April 3rd) vs. Cleveland at NCSWAC (2801 SW Thistle).