SPORTS: ‘Huge win’ for Chief Sealth International High School baseball

As a Chief Sealth International High School team parent described it in an email to us, “Huge win for the baseball team last night.” Sealth beat O’Dea for the first time in years, the parent explained – and the Seahawks were the visiting team. Final score Sealth 11, O’Dea 8. The parent added, “Fans were wild with the win! It was about 47 out and with a 7:00 start we all waited for the almost 11:00 finish!” According to the game notes logged with GameChanger, the Seahawks took the lead in the ninth inning, breaking an 8-8 tie when Teo Perala singled to bring in a run. The game’s hitting star for the Seahawks was Seth Clark, going 3 for 5. It’s early in the season but Chief Sealth has a 5-1 overall record and will play next at Nathan Hale, 3:30 pm Friday. O’Dea, meantime, will be visiting West Seattle High School (6-0) at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex at 7 pm Friday. We appreciate sports updates and tips – westseattleblog@gmail.com any time!