School-money meeting, spring-equinox sunset watch, more as your West Seattle Monday continues

(Red-flowering currant with raindrop, photographed by Ann Anderson)

Big day – winter turns to spring. Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPRING PLANT SWAP: All week. “Bring plants to swap or repot, pots to fill or trade, seeds to share,” noon-3 pm daily at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) – details in our calendar listing.

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “The Half Naked Truth.” Free popcorn! Contact SCWS to register in advance.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm, councilmembers preview the week ahead (here’s the agenda) and get another briefing on the ongoing State Legislature session. You can watch online or on cable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS BUDGET: The district’s money crunch is the topic of a community briefing online tonight at 6 pm. (The link also has connection info. A YouTube stream is also planned.) Send questions in advance by going here.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH: Spring officially arrives at 2:24 pm, and four hours later, you’re invited to join educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen for a West Seattle change-of-seasons tradition – sunset watch at Solstice Park (uphill from the tennis courts at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW). 6:30-7:30 pm, rain or shine (Alice says only “dangerous weather” cancels), all ages.

NEW OPEN MIC: You’re welcome at the new weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, even first-time players. $5.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have a West Seattle/White Center event for our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!