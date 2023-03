For those asking about the big emergency response: SPD and SFD responded just before 9 am to an apartment building in the 4800 block of California SW. The “scenes of violence” dispatch was for a person with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound and police confirm to us at the scene that this is believed to have been a case of suicide.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm, you can call the 988 hotline to talk with someone 24/7.