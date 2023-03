(File photo)

Were you in Chief Sealth‘s 1973 graduating class, or do you have a relative who was? Reunion organizers are circulating the invitation to this year’s big party – the 50th! Organizers say, “We are looking for all classmates.” The party is on August 19th at the Museum of Flight, 1-5 pm. If you’re interested, email Jerry McCullough at Sealth.Reunion.1973@gmail.com. You’re also invited to check out this social-media page.

/