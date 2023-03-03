West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Flipped-car crash at 35th/Barton

March 3, 2023 8:52 pm
8:52 PM: SFD and SPD are on the way to 35th/Barton, dispatched to a crash reported to involve a “rollover.” Updates to come.

(SDOT camera images)

8:55 PM: The car is flipped, as shown on the nearest traffic camera. The response is being downsized because no one is trapped. But police are looking for someone who is reported to have walked/run away from the crash – described as a “white male, red hoodie, backpack, cowboy hat, cowboy boots.”

9:04 PM: Police have checked and so far it does NOT appear this was a stolen car. NB 35th is blocked just south of Barton, meantime.

9:38 PM: The tow truck has arrived and just turned the car over onto its wheels, so the street should be clear before too long.

9:44 PM: Officers just told dispatch the scene is clear and the street is open all ways. Apparently no luck finding the driver.

6 Replies to "UPDATE: Flipped-car crash at 35th/Barton"

  • Biblio March 3, 2023 (9:01 pm)
    Lots of sirens headed N on 35th a couple minutes ago (at 35th & Trenton).

  • --- March 3, 2023 (9:05 pm)
    Police car just went down the alley between 35th and 34th near Roxbury, with lights, looking for a suspect. They made an announcement but I couldn’t hear it. 

    • WSB March 3, 2023 (9:06 pm)
      Yes, as mentioned, they’re looking for the driver who bolted. They were questioning someone a few blocks away but just deduced that wasn’t who they’re looking for.

  • CC March 3, 2023 (9:06 pm)
    Lots of cops on 32nd between Roxbury and Barton. 

    • WSB March 3, 2023 (9:08 pm)
      That’s where they thought they had a possible suspect but have just determined it’s not the person they were looking for.

  • HoneyBun March 3, 2023 (9:54 pm)
    Just the good ole’ boys…Never meanin’ no harm…

