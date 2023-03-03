UPDATE: Flipped-car crash at 35th/Barton

8:52 PM: SFD and SPD are on the way to 35th/Barton, dispatched to a crash reported to involve a “rollover.” Updates to come.

(SDOT camera images)

8:55 PM: The car is flipped, as shown on the nearest traffic camera. The response is being downsized because no one is trapped. But police are looking for someone who is reported to have walked/run away from the crash – described as a “white male, red hoodie, backpack, cowboy hat, cowboy boots.”

9:04 PM: Police have checked and so far it does NOT appear this was a stolen car. NB 35th is blocked just south of Barton, meantime.

9:38 PM: The tow truck has arrived and just turned the car over onto its wheels, so the street should be clear before too long.

9:44 PM: Officers just told dispatch the scene is clear and the street is open all ways. Apparently no luck finding the driver.