Recycle/reuse/shred event and 24 more things to know for your West Seattle Saturday

(Leucistic crow at Lincoln Park, photographed by Cynthia Barrientos)

Last Saturday of winter – and we could see a high past 60. Here are events and notes for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RAPIDRIDE H LINE, DAY ONE: As of this morning, Metro Route 120 is officially RapidRide H Line, between Burien and downtown.

ROAD-WORK ALERT: 7 am-3 pm, SDOT is working just east of the low bridge:

For the next two weekends, March 18-19 and March 25-26, we’ll be working on the S Spokane St on-ramp to the Spokane St Swing Bridge. To help address freight traffic back-ups and improve traffic flow near the terminals, we’re reconfiguring the westbound travel lanes to create a longer area for merging and changing lanes. Work hours are 7 AM to 3 PM. During the work, people driving from East Marginal Way S will not be able to merge onto the Spokane St Swing Bridge. The driving detour is using SR 99 or the overpass on the Spokane St Viaduct

SCOUTING FOR FOOD FYI: As previewed here, you might get a door hanger about this door-to-door food drive; if you can donate, set out your bag early next Saturday (March 25).

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALES: Final weekend of in-person sales! Find nearby “cookie booths” by using this lookup.

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), just show up to throw with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family.

RECYCLE/REUSE/SHRED EVENT: 9 am-noon or until the trucks fill up, bring your recyclables/reusables and/or shredding (see the list here of what to, and not to, bring) to this free event in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – approach from the northbound side of 16th.

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF WEST SEATTLE OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, come visit! (9450 22nd SW)

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Continuing at 10:30 am today, “Grace Church will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those who have lost a loved one by death. There is a one-time charge of $20 for the GriefShare journal.” Meeting in the church basement. (10323 28th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

CHEER WSHS BASEBALL AT T-MOBILE PARK: 11 am, admission is free to see the West Seattle High School baseball team play Lake Washington at T-Mobile Park. (1250 1st Avenue S.)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

COCKTAIL 101 CLASS: 1 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

‘SHE KILLS MONSTERS’ MATINEE & EVENING SHOWS: 2 pm and 7:30 pm, two chances to see the Chief Sealth International High School Drama Club present the school’s first full-length play in some time – see our preview for info including the ticket link. (2600 SW Thistle)

VOLUNTEER FAIR: Bonus reason to visit the Log House Museum (3003 61st SW) – 2-4 pm volunteer fair – come find out about helping out!

THE CHURCH AT EASY STREET: Live acoustic performance and signing, 6 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

MUSIC AT C & P: 7 pm, Roo Forrest and Friends at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, with Crow Kid, Love Visa, Sabrina Pirzada, Triple Bogie at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10, 21+.

NORTHWEST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: The orchestra presents “Music for the Soul,” 8 pm at Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee) – see the program and ticket info in our preview.

MUSIC AT POGGIE TAVERN: 9 pm-midnight, The Lumberjax play acoustic ’80s music. (4717 California SW)

OUT AT THE BOX: 9:30 pm, drag and more at Box Bar (5401 California SW).

