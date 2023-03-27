West Seattle, Washington

27 Monday

READER REPORT: ‘Snarling raccoon’ returns repeatedly to West Seattle yard – in the daytime

March 27, 2023 11:59 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

(File photo)

With longer days, more sunshine, and rising temperatures, you’ll likely spend more time outside. So Nancy is sharing an alert, intended for her neighborhood but a cautionary tale for others too:

I live at 48th Ave SW between Hinds & Spokane. Behind Madison Middle School. I wanted to warn neighbors … For the past week, a large raccoon has been showing up in my yard in afternoons, 1:30 pm (not usual nocturnal time).

He snarls & bares his teeth. He does not back down when I throw a handy object at him.

I’m a gardener & almost always outside these days. He then climbs trees to get on my roof. Two years ago,, raccoons killed all my 3 chickens in early 5 am time.

Nancy was planning to consult experts. We also suggested one of our favorite resources for urban-wildlife info, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s “Living With Wildlife” series. Check out this page and scroll all the way down to find the “preventing conflicts” advice.

4 Replies to "READER REPORT: 'Snarling raccoon' returns repeatedly to West Seattle yard - in the daytime"

  • Dzag March 27, 2023 (12:11 pm)
    I’ve struggled a little too with raccoons i have thought about having someone who is good with a bow and arrow take care of the problem. I wasn’t comfortable with that and don’t know the legally so instead had success with chicken coop wire maybe put that around the base of the tree 

  • Al March 27, 2023 (12:16 pm)
    There’s a women that lives near you and she feeds a family of them. Al the yard guy. almco60@aol.com

  • Becky Farwell March 27, 2023 (12:17 pm)
    When I lived in that neighborhood there was a house on 44th between Hinds and Spokane who set out a big dish of food for the raccoons.  Caused me problems since I lived directly behind them across the alley. They would get snarly when I walked my dog…

  • Derek March 27, 2023 (12:44 pm)
    Raccoons are usually not aggressive. I have seen ten in the past few days at 34th/Charleston area.  This is just part of life in Seattle.

