READER REPORT: New bicycle counter for east end of West Seattle low bridge

Thanks to Joe Laubach for the photos and report:

The old bike counter on the East end of the Spokane Street bridge has been out of order for several years. I’m pleased to see SDOT has installed a new bike counter and it is up and operational!

On a related note, I’m happy to see so many people biking around West Seattle now that the weather has warmed up. Motorists – please drive carefully and be attentive. Thank you.