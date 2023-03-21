West Seattle, Washington

READER REPORT: New bicycle counter for east end of West Seattle low bridge

March 21, 2023 2:07 pm
Thanks to Joe Laubach for the photos and report:

The old bike counter on the East end of the Spokane Street bridge has been out of order for several years. I’m pleased to see SDOT has installed a new bike counter and it is up and operational!

On a related note, I’m happy to see so many people biking around West Seattle now that the weather has warmed up. Motorists – please drive carefully and be attentive. Thank you.

This is near the site where Robb Mason was hit and killed last July (his accused killer‘s case continues making its way through the court system, with another hearing next month). We have an inquiry out to SDOT for more information about the new counter and will add whatever we hear back. (The stats page is here.)

  • K March 21, 2023 (2:56 pm)
    Perhaps this counter will be more accurate….but the one by Fairmount Park is so wrong it’s hilarious.  It states a bicyclist is detected anytime the light flashes, and yet the light flashes every time the walk button at the intersection is hit.  The elementary kids hit the button over and over to see it flash….AND I see it flash when the button is not hit, nor is there a bicyclist anywhere in sight.  If they are using that data to make infrastructure decisions, it is severely flawed.  

