Question for your state legislators? Send it now for Tuesday's online town hall

March 10, 2023
With another six weeks to go for the State Legislature, our area’s three legislators are planning an online town hall Tuesday (March 14th) for updates and Q&A.

State Senator Joe Nguyen and State Representatives Joe Fitzgibbon and Emily Alvarado represent the 34th Legislative District, which includes West Seattle. They’ll be online live at 6:30 pm Tuesday, on YouTube via the WA Senate Democrats and WA House Democrats channels, as well as on their social-media pages. You can send questions in advance now – use this form. (Want to know what each legislator has sponsored so far this year? Use this search.)

