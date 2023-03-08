Poetry, politics, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(View from the low bridge – photo by Don Brubeck)

Here’s the list for your Wednesday:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: In-person sales continue – use this lookup to find cookie booths near you, and/or check our list of local troops who have told us where they’ll be (to add yours, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com).

HISTORY HOUR: Special presentation 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): Local author Elise Hooper, “who writes novels centered on trailblazing women who have been overlooked by history,” will be the guest speaker for Women’s History Month.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

TRIVIA x 6: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE AT EPHESUS: Kimball & The Fugitive Trio now plays Ephesus Greek Restaurant (5245 California SW), 6:30 pm Wednesdays.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Our area’s biggest political group meets online at 7:30 pm (or join for pre-meeting programming at 6:30). Register for the link on the group’s website; see the agenda here.

POETRYBRIDGE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Three featured readers, Kathryn Thurber-Smith, Alex Smith, and J. Kates.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Time for you to shine! 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: New! 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

