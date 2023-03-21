PLAY BALL! West Seattle Little League opens baseball/softball season with weekend jamboree

Yet another sign of spring – West Seattle Little League baseball and softball teams are about to start playing. You’re invited to the season-opening, two-location jamboree – here’s the announcement:
West Seattle Little League will kick off the season with its annual Jamboree this weekend. Tee ball and baseball games will be held at WSLL’s Bar-S home field, and girls’ softball will also be celebrating the opening weekend with games at Chief Sealth.
Games will occur on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th of March. Baseball games will occur between 9 am and 7 pm on both days. Softball games will occur between 9 am and 5:30 pm Saturday and 10 am and 4:30 pm Sunday.
Come cheer on our kids, get some pics with the Mariners Moose and DubSea Fish Sticks, learn about WSLL, and grab a bite to eat at the concessions.
The Bar-S fields are at 64th SW and SW Admiral Way in Alki; the Chief Sealth (Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex) fields are at 2801 SW Thistle in Westwood. According to the WSLL website, the Moose will be at Bar-S 10:30 am-2:30 pm Sunday; the Fish Sticks mascot’s schedule is TBD.
