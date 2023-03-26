NEXT WEEKEND: Seven reasons to visit Fire Station 37 on Saturday

In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, this year’s chance to visit a local fire station is Saturday, April 1st, noon-2 pm, when Fire Station 37 (35th/Holden) will roll up the doors and host a Fire Safety Fair. Here’s what SFD says you will be able to do:

-Learn about fire prevention & life safety at home -Meet local firefighters -Explore a working fire engine, ladder truck and fire station -Watch CPR demonstrations -Join Firefighter Story Time with the Fire Chief -Get creative at the arts & crafts table and more! -Light refreshments provided

Station 37 is West Seattle’s southernmost fire station, home to Engine 37 and Ladder 13.