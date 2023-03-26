West Seattle, Washington

26 Sunday

43℉

NEXT WEEKEND: Seven reasons to visit Fire Station 37 on Saturday

March 26, 2023 12:10 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | Sunrise Heights | West Seattle news

In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, this year’s chance to visit a local fire station is Saturday, April 1st, noon-2 pm, when Fire Station 37 (35th/Holden) will roll up the doors and host a Fire Safety Fair. Here’s what SFD says you will be able to do:

-Learn about fire prevention & life safety at home

-Meet local firefighters

-Explore a working fire engine, ladder truck and fire station

-Watch CPR demonstrations

-Join Firefighter Story Time with the Fire Chief

-Get creative at the arts & crafts table and more!

-Light refreshments provided

Station 37 is West Seattle’s southernmost fire station, home to Engine 37 and Ladder 13.

Share This

No Replies to "NEXT WEEKEND: Seven reasons to visit Fire Station 37 on Saturday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.