Next step in city’s ‘natural drainage system’ plan for part of SW Holden

Back in October, we reported on a city plan for a new “natural drainage system” – basically stormwater-filtering landscaping – along a stretch of SW Holden in Highland Park. As we subsequently learned, the project is also meant to assist with traffic calming on what the city considers a too-wide section of the street. Seattle Public Utilities has announced the next step in the project – an on-site opportunity to talk with city reps one week from today, at 17th/Holden, 2:30-5:30 pm Tuesday, March 28th. The city website says the plan is just getting to 30 percent design and is still not expected to go into construction before next year. You can review and comment on early design concepts at next week’s drop-in event, SPU says. The city has already installed “natural drainage systems” in other areas, including a section of 17th further south, between Kenyon and Henderson.