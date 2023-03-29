New executive director for WestSide Baby

WestSide Baby, the West Seattleite-founded and White Center-headquartered nonprofit, has announced a new executive director. Michelle Hankinson will succeed Sarah Cody Roth, who left earlier this year after three years in that role. The announcement says Hankinson has spent almost 15 years working at nonprofits, most recently at Childhaven as Senior Director of Early Support Services for Infants and Toddlers and Healthy Start, with roles before that including serving as executive director of Renton Area Youth Services, which merged with Childhaven. WestSide Baby is best known for helping families deal with diaper need, but that’s just part of the work the nonprofit and its volunteers and supporters have dune on behalf of the youngest members of the community. WS Baby started out primarily serving West Seattle, White Center, and vicinity, but has expanded its reach in recent years into other parts of King County.