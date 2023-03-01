MYSTERY: Who crocheted – and donated – dozens of snowflakes?

The photo and request are from Caroline:

Over the weekend, while visiting the Senior Center of West Seattle, I came across these crocheted snowflakes. They were selling for $1 each.

I thought about the time and love that someone out into making them and decided that the best outcome for the set would be to keep them together, so I purchased all 49 snowflakes.

I am interested in donating these snowflakes to a folk art museum, and I’m trying to find out who crocheted them so that their name may be identified with the snowflakes. Hopefully one of your readers will recognize the snowflakes and let me know who crocheted them.