MUSIC: West Seattleite writes lyrics, produces video for new song

That’s the video for a new song, “Bend the Arc,” by Western Washington musician Rich Arithmetic. We heard about it from West Seattleite Stewart Lyman, who wrote the lyrics and produced the video, which he wants to share with the community. Rich Arithmetic himself describes it as “a song that calls to mind the protest music of the Sixties. The song is based on MLK Jr.’s famous quote: ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’ Produced by James Nicholson and with lyrics written by Stewart Lyman, the recording is filled with folk-rock guitars, crunchy harmonies, and an anthemic singalong chorus.” The video, Arithmetic says, “is filled with powerful images of people trying to bend the arc.”