That’s Justin‘s 11-year-old daughter, who he says was last seen at 8 this morning and could be in West Seattle “or near the airport possibly.” She was wearing a tan hoodie, black sweats, and was with a skateboard and gray duffel bag. 360-522-1796 is the number to call if you have information. You also can call 911 and refer to SPD incident number 23-86137.