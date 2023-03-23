Memorial planned April 1st for Michael J. Wallace, 1957-2023

Family and friends will gather April 1st to remember Mike Wallace, and are sharing this remembrance with his community:

Michael “Mike” John Wallace was a true and proud West Seattleite until his final day on February 26, 2023. He passed unexpectedly at the age of 65 in West Seattle.

Mike was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who is survived by his bride, Shari Lynn who he cherished as “the luckiest girl in the world.” He was a proud father of Christopher (Taryn) Wallace and Michelle (Alden) McCormick. He was the most vibrant Grandpa to his five grandchildren: Scarlett, Junior, Aidan, Evelynn, Sloane, and excited for Michelle & Alden’s newest addition due this October. They will forever remember making noise and trouble with Grandpa Mike.

Mike is preceded in death by his sister, Kathi Norberg, and his parents, Hugh & Betty Wallace who raised him and his seven brothers and sisters in a loving home along 35th Avenue full of childhood memories. Mike is also survived by his siblings; Pat (Sheri) Wallace, Barbara Roumonada, Patty Valentine, Linda Byrne, Sue Ericson, and Terry Wallace.

Mike made a notable and memorable impact during his 45 years at Avis where he built a career that he treasured. He never started a day without a cup of Starbucks coffee. He was always donned in his Avis swag, cruising the lots in his red Nike Air Forces. Mike was a magnet who brought people together through music and laughter. On the weekends, he took to the stage drumming with his band, The VanHolt’s. When he didn’t have a gig, he and Shari would spend their time at their property and “happy place” in Desert Aire. If you knew Mike, you fell victim to his famous pop-bys, random calls and saw a brief appearance at every event, but he made sure it never lasted too long as he would leave with a classic Irish Goodbye.

Michael John Wallace’s contagious smile, drum solos, and unforgettable charismatic spirit will be missed and remembered by all.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 from 2-5 pm at the Seattle Lutheran High School Gymnasium. All who want to share in Mike’s memory are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to a local Hope School students fundraiser that benefits Music4Life, a non profit dedicated to getting musical instruments into the hands of kids. Follow this link to donate to Dominic’s GoFundMe page.

To share your condolences and memories of Mike, visit:

emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Michael-Wallace