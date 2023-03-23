‘Little Shop of Horrors’ opens at WSHS, two author events, parent education, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Thursday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

TRACK MEET: Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) hosts the first track meet of the season this afternoon, and volunteers are welcome (as explained in our calendar listing) – show up around 2:30 pm.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the 314 Pie truck will be visiting.

NATURAL WINES & DIRT: An evening of learning at Current Coffee (2206 California SW), 5:30 pm.

LOCAL AUTHOR SERIES: Lisa Thompson and Jaqueline Guerrero speak at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), launching a new regular series of local-author appearances, 6 pm.

FREE PARENT-EDUCATION EVENT: “Consent Etc.” with parent educator Jo Langford, 6:30 pm at Westside School (10404 34th SW; WSB sponsor), free, parents welcome from throughout the community, presented by the Westside Family Association, which requests you RSVP so they have enough chairs out – info’s in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Online meeting at 6:30 pm – with featured guest West Seattle author Elise Hooper. Details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: Online meeting at 6:30 pm – with featured guest Patsy Whitefoot, discussing “Beyond Land Acknowledgment.” Info and RSVP details are in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Meet up at Highland Park Corner Store at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

LIVE MUSIC: Blues night at The Spot (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-9 pm.

‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’: West Seattle High School‘s spring musical opens tonight at 7:30 pm! Students have been busy not only rehearsing, but also set-building and working on other production details.

Our calendar listing has details and ticket info. (3000 California SW)

If you have something to add to our calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!