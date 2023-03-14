Legislators’ online town hall + three community-group meetings, benefit bookfair, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Mount Jupiter in the Olympics viewed from Alki Beach on Sunday morning – photographed by David Hutchinson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: In-person sales continue – use this lookup to find cookie booths near you.

BENEFIT BOOKFAIR: All week, you can help Alki Co-op Preschool raise money by shopping with Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) – details are in our calendar listing.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials and chess for all levels of expertise. For more information, contact Conwell: conwell@conwelld.net.”

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

PI DAY: Part of Community Week at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW), 4-6 pm, with Girls Rock Math and Mathnasium. All welcome!

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 6 pm online meeting for updates and questions about West Seattle’s only tiny-house village.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

LEGISLATORS’ ONLINE TOWN HALL: 6:30 pm online, 34th District legislators are holding a town hall, as previewed here, ehere you’ll find information about viewing as well as how to send advance questions.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm general meeting at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), in person, with a guest from Seattle PD as well as a discussion of the summer-concert plan in light of Hiawatha‘s continued closure.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm board meeting, community welcome, online or in-person at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW).

TRIVIA X 3: Three establishments where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always look into the future via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!