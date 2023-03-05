LAST CALL: Got favorite businesses, nonprofits, community advocates to nominate for Westside Awards?

Three weeks after the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce announced that nominations are open for the 2023 Westside Awards, the deadline is just two days away. The categories are Business of the Year, Not-for-Profit of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, and Westsider of the Year. You can send nominations via this online form. Just get them in by the end of Tuesday (March 7th)! The winners will be honored at a breakfast event May 16th in The Brockey Center at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge.

P.S. See past winners here.