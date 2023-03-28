HEALTH: West Seattle therapist starting new group for neurodiverse people

Starting tonight, West Seattle therapist Laura Bruco is offering a pay-what-you-can therapy group for neurodiverse people – here’s what it’s about:

I’m starting a new therapy group called Mindscapes, specifically designed for neurodiverse / neuroqueer adults.

For those who may not be familiar with the terms, “neurodiverse” and “neuroqueer” refer to individuals with different neurological patterns, which can include conditions such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other ways of thinking and processing information that diverge from the neurological norm.

Mindscapes is all about creating a warm, inclusive environment where neurodivergent adults can come together to discuss their challenges, successes, and perspectives. The group is inspired by the wisdom of nature and seeks to build a sustainable, creative, and reciprocal community that celebrates the uniqueness of each participant.

By participating in Mindscapes, members may gain a deeper understanding of their own neurological patterns, commune with others who get the experience of being neuroqueer in a neurotypical world, and gain strategies and support for navigating life.

The group will kick off on March 28th and will meet every Tuesday from 6-7:30 pm. Before joining, I’d like to have a quick 20-minute chat with each person to make sure it’s the right fit for them (book at thecenterofyou.net/booking/). The group will be hosted on Zoom, and the link will be provided after our initial conversation. The group is open so people can come and go according to their resources and needs.

The cost is “pay what you can,” with a suggested contribution of $20/session. This way, everyone has access to the group, regardless of their Financial situation.