HAPPENING NOW: Season-opening, two-site West Seattle Little League Jamboree

(WSB photos)

This is the third year that West Seattle Little League has included softball as well as baseball, and that means this weekend’s season-opening Jamboree is happening at two sets of fields. We stopped by Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) this morning while 7- and 8-year-olds were playing softball, joyfully celebrating their first game of the year:

Everyone’s welcome to come show their support, for the softball and/or baseball players, who are playing at Bar-S Fields (64th/Admiral) in Alki. Softball games continue today until 5:30, and baseball until 7; tomorrow, the schedule is 10 am-4:30 pm for softball, 9 am-7 pm for baseball, same locations. (Concessions too!) And on Sunday, the Mariner Moose is expected to visit Bar-S – more on that and other Jamboree details here.