HAPPENING NOW: Day 2 of West Seattle Little League season-opening jamboree

(WSB photos)>

Baseball and softball season-openers continue this afternoon as West Seattle Little League‘s season-opening jamboree concludes, with more than 800 players and 68 teams participating. Saturday we stopped by the softball venue, Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle); this morning, we visited the baseball venue, Bar-S (64th/Admiral) – the photo above is from a juniors (10-year-olds) game, below is from a seniors (12-year-olds) game:

Baseball is scheduled to continue until about 7 tonight, softball until 4:30.