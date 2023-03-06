West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

41℉

From White Center Now: Opening date set for reborn Tim’s Tavern, midway through ‘transformation’

March 6, 2023 8:11 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | White Center

Meet Matt and Mason. They’re halfway through transforming what was a barbecue joint in downtown White Center into the new incarnation of Tim’s Tavern, the live-music hotspot they operated in North Seattle until a year and a half ago. We talked to them about what they’re planning (following up on the announcement a month ago) for this restaurant/bar/7-nights-a-week music venue. If you haven’t already seen the story on our partner site White Center Now, read it here.

Share This

No Replies to "From <i>White Center Now</i>: Opening date set for reborn Tim's Tavern, midway through 'transformation'"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.