From the Lost/Found/Non-Pets section: Wallet found with ‘time-sensitive’ contents

Wallet found with 'time-sensitive' contents

March 8, 2023 5:03 pm
Our usual place for lost/found listings, aside from pets (who have their own page), is this section of the WSB Community Forums. But Holy Rosary found a wallet and tells us it includes “time-sensitive” contents, so we’re amplifying this in case it will help. The items in the wallet, found on the church steps, include no contact info, but there is a name, part of which is included in the listing. If you know of someone who lost their wallet, you can check that listing here.

