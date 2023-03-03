From cookies to Corner Bar, here’s the list for your West Seattle Friday

(Bee with crocus in Thursday’s sunshine, photographed by Tom Trulin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for this afternoon/evening:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: Today’s the first day of in-person cookie sales – see our preview for info received from four local troops that’ll be among the sellers, plus how to see who else will have cookie booths!

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding ends at 5 pm for the Fairmount Park Elementary PTA‘s fundraising auction.

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Fridays (and Saturdays).

THE GOOD SOCIETY TURNS 3: Party starts today, as previewed here. Open 3 pm-10 pm. (California/Lander)

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: Weekly 4-6 pm event for 12+, $5 per player – learn about and play “Magic: the Gathering” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW)

CORNER BAR ON THE ROAD: Highland Park Improvement Club takes its first Friday gatherings on the road! Tonight, 6-10 pm, join them at the West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW). Featuring music from Tio Nacho’s House, plus DJs!

BIG BAND DINNER DANCE: 6 pm at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), benefit featuring student musicians and the West Seattle Big Band. Email to see if tickets are still available – address is in our calendar listing.

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm live music, with Candice Rose and friends. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!