FOLLOWUP: White Center Food Bank starts construction of new HQ

(Rendering of new WCFB HQ)

The White Center Food Bank – which also serves south West Seattle – has announced a milestone in its journey to a new headquarters: Construction is beginning at the site (10016 16th SW; map), six months after the location was revealed. WCFB spokesperson Jefferson Rose says a construction wall went up today, and explanatory banners are expected to go up on Monday. The WCFB has to move from its longtime home at 8th/108th because a new building, to include affordable housing and a community “hub,” is going up at that site. At the new site, Rose says they’ve already done some demolition, and what starts now includes “mostly interior work to build out the grocery store, offices, and lobby area” as well as getting the warehouse space ready to use. All that is expected to take about six months. You can read more about the new WCFB headquarters – and donate to the project and/or the WCFB’s plan for a new site for its giving garden – by going here.