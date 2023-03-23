FOLLOWUP: Here’s what people dropped off during spring West Seattle recycle/reuse event, and what’s next if you still have stuff

(WSB photo, last Saturday)

Thanks to Waste Management for sending the totals from last Saturday’s recycle/reuse/shred event at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). By the numbers:

TOTAL HAUL: 17,230 pounds of items dropped off by 417 participants

ELECTRONICS: 9,252 pounds

PAPER TO SHRED: 5,560 pounds

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS: 1,532 pounds

STYROFOAM: 550 pounds

BATTERIES: 171 pounds

LIGHT BULBS: 100 pounds

PROPANE CANISTERS: 65 pounds

Along with WM, this free event was presented by were the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, West Seattle Junction Association, Seattle Public Utilities, Friendly Earth, Northwest Center, Seadrunar, and Styro Recycle.

Next up: Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) hosts its spring Recycle Roundup 9 am-3 pm Saturday, April 22nd (here’s what will be accepted); John L. Scott Westwood (WSB sponsor) hosts a shredding event Saturday, April 29th, 2-5 pm in the northwest lot at Westwood Village (bring a donation for White Center Food Bank). More on both events as they get closer.