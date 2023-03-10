FOLLOWUP: District announces details of Seattle Public Schools budget-crunch community meeting

When Seattle Public Schools sounded the alarm about its budget crunch at the end of February, the district mentioned it would hold an informational community meeting on March 20th. Today SPS sent an advisory with details:

Seattle Public Schools is hosting an online event for families and community members to learn more about the SPS budget.

The district is facing a significant projected budget deficit and is working for a stable financial future that ensures funding for the highest priorities.

Who: Seattle Public Schools leaders

What: Online event providing details about district budget planning strategies and answers to frequently asked questions.

American Sign Language, Amharic, Cantonese, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese interpreters will be available. After the event, a recording will be posted to the Funding our Future webpage.

When: Monday, March 20, 2023; 6 p.m.

Where: Join Zoom Webinar

Online with passcode: 997311

Or

By phone: 253-205-0468

Webinar ID: 844 5720 4378

Passcode: 997311

The meeting will also be streamed live on the SPSTV YouTube channel.