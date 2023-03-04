FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth going down to one boat

From Washington State Ferries:

Due to a shortage of crew, the final sailing for the #2 vessel will be the 3:40 p.m. sailing from Fauntleroy to Vashon. The route will operate on the #1 boat schedule for the remainder of the service day.

This cancels the following sailings:

4:05 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Vashon to Southworth

4:30 p.m., 7:05 p.m. and 9:35 p.m. Southworth to Vashon

4:50 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 7:25 p.m. and 8:25 p.m. Vashon to Fauntleroy

5:20 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:55 p.m., and 8:50 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon