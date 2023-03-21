Fauntleroy Community Association Food Fest and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday afternoon’s rainbow, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here are the highlights of what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BRIDGE AUDIT: The City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee will get an update on the audit of Seattle bridges during its 9:30 am meeting, viewable via Seattle Channel. Here’s the agenda.

SPRING PLANT SWAP: All week. “Bring plants to swap or repot, pots to fill or trade, seeds to share,” noon-3 pm daily at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) – details in our calendar listing.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials and chess for all levels of expertise. For more information, contact Conwell: conwell@conwelld.net.”

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION FOOD FEST: It’s the FCA’s annual general meeting with bites from local businesses and more, including info-tables from local organizations – drop in at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW) between 6 and 8 pm.

FREE CONCERT: First of two spring concerts this week by the West Seattle Community Orchestras at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), 6 pm, free admission.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), hosted by Midnight Marauders.

TRIVIA X 3: Three establishments where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!