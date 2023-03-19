DATE SET: Celebration of life April 1 for Gregor Terjung

When the family of longtime West Seattle Junction gift-shop owner Gregor Terjung announced his death in January, the date wasn’t yet set for his celebration of life. Now it is, and they want the community to know that the memorial is planned for Saturday, April 1st, 11 am at West Seattle Christian Church (4400 42nd SW). Online tributes are also still welcome at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Gregor-Terjung. Mr. Terjung owned and operated Terjung’s Studio of Gifts for half a century until closing the shop and retiring at age 89.