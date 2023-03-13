COUNTDOWN: Two months until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023! Here’s when registration begins

Just two months away from West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023! As always, the big day will be on the second Saturday in May – this year, that’s Saturday, May 13th. Just a refresher, WSCGSD is not one big sale – it’s one big day, with many sales of many sizes, all around West Seattle, 9 am-3 pm (though individual sellers are welcome to start earlier and/or end later). We call WSCGSD “the ultimate person-to-person recycling event.” Registration will open Monday, April 3rd – watch for the announcement and link here on WSB that day; registration will then stay open for about three weeks. After that, the map/list of sales will be available here starting one week before sale day. Aside from the 2020-2021 pandemic hiatus, we’ve presented West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day every year since 2008; it was founded in 2005 and presented through 2007 by a nonprofit called Megawatt.