COUNTDOWN: 1 week until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day registration!

For going on two decades – since 2005 – West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day has been a spring tradition around the peninsula – sales of many sizes and types on one day of person-to-person recycling, second Saturday in May. We’ve been coordinating WSCGSD since its fourth year in 2008. It all starts with registering your sale to be on the map, and we’re now one week away from opening registration, on Monday, April 3rd. The actual Community Garage Sale Day this year is Saturday, May 13th. Official WSCGSD window is 9 am to 3 pm but sellers are welcome to start early and/or end late – just include that info in the sale description when you register! Next Monday, we’ll publish an announcement when we’re set to start, and it’ll include the link. The registration period usually runs a little over three weeks, and then we close it down so we can start work on the map/list, which as always will be ready to view one week before WSCGSD. P.S. We haven’t heard yet from anyone planning a site with spaces open for small individual sellers – we’ll mention it if and when we do!