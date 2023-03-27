CONGRATULATIONS! This year’s final Students of the Month announced by West Seattle Rotary Club

Three more students have been honored by the Rotary Club of West Seattle as Students of the Month – here’s who won, and what’s next:

The West Seattle Rotary conducted its fourth and final 2022-23 SoM Awards event.

Above is Chief Sealth International High School‘s SoM Kyler Blanton, with counselor Chelsey Thomas and Rotarian Alan Mitchell (who’s in all three photos). Below from Summit Atlas are counselor Keenan Grayson, SoM Ethan Anderson and his parents:

And below are West Seattle High School SoM Indie Oleson and her mom:

Now, each of the three West Seattle high schools will pick their nominee for the 2022-23 West Seattle Rotary Student of the Year (SoY) Scholarship from their 2022-23 SoM Awardees. The Youth Services Committee of West Seattle Rotary will select the winner from those three nominees. On May 9th, the West Seattle Rotary will conduct its 2022-23 West Seattle Rotary SoY Scholarship Award event. The winner will receive a scholarship worth up to $6,000 and each of the two runners-up will receive a scholarship worth $1,000.