CONGRATULATIONS! Successful season for Chief Sealth IHS Mock Trial team

Shown above is the Chief Sealth International High School Mock Trial team, whose adviser Rebecca Neil sent the photo with this report of a successful season just concluded:

Thank you to everyone who supported the Mock Trial team this year. Our official season is now over and I’m thrilled to share that your Chief Sealth Mock Trial team finished in 3rd place in their division!

In addition to our team standings, several individuals were recognized district-wide: Gisele Newsom (10th grade) took first place for outstanding attorney and Avery Gilmore (12th grade) took second place for outstanding witness. Megan Ly (11th grade), Isabel Lyshol (11th grade), and Casmir Oliver (11th grade) all received one or more nominations for best witness as well.

We have had a busy season. In addition to countless hours of research, writing, and practice the team had the opportunity to observe official court proceedings and meet with Judge Nicole Gaines Phelps, participated in scrimmages in Shoreline and at the King County Courthouse downtown, and to travel to Vancouver, WA to compete in six rounds of competition over the course of two days at the Clark County Courthouse.

I’d like to thank our long-standing attorney coaches, Brian Beattie and Lisa Mulligan, for their ongoing support, patience, and good humor. We’ve also been thrilled to welcome Anna Newsom as an attorney coach and Elissa Ferguson as a faculty adviser this season. The number of hours that this team has dedicated to supporting our students is impossible to calculate.

While the official YMCA season is over, we will be competing in the Empire Mock Trial Sapphire League spring season, with a new case to be released on April 1st. We’ll be using this time to hone our skills and practice in anticipation of next year. If you know of any students who would like to give mock trial a try without the commitment of a full season, please feel free to reach out via email at rlneil@seattleschools.org

We could not have accomplished any of this without the support of the West Seattle community. Thank you for the countless ways that you have supported and encouraged our team this year. If you’d like to make a donation to support our ongoing efforts, you can do so here: tinyurl.com/CSMTdonate