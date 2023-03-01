Celebration of life March 24 for Frank E. Ambrozic, 1956-2023

Family and friends will gather March 24 to celebrate the life of Frank Ambrozic. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing now:

On February 8, angels gently carried Frank Edward Ambrozic to Heaven’s Field of Dreams. They have seated him next to his cherished father Frank Louis behind home plate in the best box seats. Together they are enjoying watching the Yankees’ M&M Boys, Roger Maris, and Mickey Mantle (and all of baseball’s greats) play pick-up games. Sun shining and stadium’s speakers serenading him with Sinatra, George, and all his favorite tunes.

Born in Butte, Montana, on April 27, 1956, he was described by his mom Billie as a kind and happy baby; these traits would continue to describe him as a man. Devoted to his family, friends and community, Frankie lived a life of service, always caring for others before himself.

A husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, friend, and coach, Frankie brought joy to not only those who loved him, but to everyone he met along the way. Always making friends wherever he’d go. There for others to lend an ear, offer help, share a laugh and a joke, or give you a great big hug. Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday, as he lived his life always thankful and ever giving.

Married to his love and soulmate Connie for 43 years, together they blessed the world with their three children Tyler (wife Michelle), Donna (husband Jeff), and Casey (wife Erin). “Papa” to his five cherished grandchildren, Max, Ava, Julianne, Leo, and Cooper. Never a task too big or favor too grand for this papa. Unwavering support and encouragement inspired them all and the rest of his very special family.

To quote one of his favorite singers, Jimmy Buffett, while we “cannot reason this hurricane season,” may we find comfort knowing he will forever be our guardian angel who will calm any rough waters and guide us to safe passage. To honor him, may we celebrate his life by living by his example – to be kind, happy, always thankful and ever giving.

Celebration of life at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and gym Friday, March 24th, at 11 am.