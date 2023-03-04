Celebration of life March 19 for Curtis B. Fairbanks, 58

Family and friends will gather March 19 to celebrate the life of Curtis Fairbanks. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:

Curtis Benjamin Fairbanks, 58, passed away on February 11, 2023 at his home in Wenatchee, Washington.

Curtis was born and raised in West Seattle and spent many summers at Snow Creek resort in Neah Bay with his grandparents, Bob and Ruth Marts, developing a love for the outdoors. He played hockey for most of his life and later developed a passion for stunt kite flying at the beaches in Washington. Later Curtis moved to South Carolina to spend time by the beach, returning to Washington State in 2018. He truly loved his dogs Kamali and Emma – his best friend and Service Dog of 9 years. Curtis was an amazing designer and creator, spending many hours working in his shop – always constructing, creating, troubleshooting, and fixing things.

He is survived by his mother Susan Baker of Wenatchee and wife Andrea Shane of Charleston, SC (son Jeffrey); he leaves behind his son Andrew (Haley) Fairbanks and daughter Chelsea Fairbanks; siblings Christopher (Tracy) Fairbanks, Elizabeth Fairbanks, Hoang Min Thai, Heather Baker, Helen Baker, Sherry Rogers; Marcela Gonzalez-Reyes; grandchildren Henry and Benjamin Fairbanks; nephew Brandon Fairbanks; niece Amber Fairbanks; nephew Ryley Fairbanks; and stepmother Mary Fuller. He is preceded in death by his father William Fairbanks and stepfather Donald Baker.

Family and friends are welcome to a celebration of his life on March 19, from 1-4 pm:

Dakota Place

4304 SW Dakota Street

Donations can be made to Bravos Kindred Canines, bravoskindredcanines.org. This will help others receive Life-saving diabetic alert dogs like Curt’s lifesaver, Emma.