CAN YOU HELP? Local businesses invited to job/internship fair at WSHS

Spring is almost here and summer’s just a few months beyond that. Time for many teens to think about summer jobs/internships. Here’s an invitation from local businesses that’ll be offering those opportunities, from West Seattle High School Career Connected Learning Coordinator Brian Fitzgerald:

Are you hiring teens for part-time employment? Or do you have internships available for high school students? West Seattle High School would love to have you showcase your opportunities to students during our Job and Internship Fair on April 5th from 12 pm – 3 pm!

Click <strong>this link to fill out our MSForm so we can get in contact with you!