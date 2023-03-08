BUS CHANGES: Here’s what Metro’s next ‘service change’ does in West Seattle, besides launching RapidRide H Line

Metro has published the list of which routes will be affected by its next twice-yearly “service change,” which happens on Saturday, March 18th. Three West Seattle routes will have changes this time:

*RapidRide C Line – “On weekdays, two southbound and three northbound trips will be added, on Saturday & Sunday, two southbound trips will be added.” (See the timetable here.)

*Route 50 – ” On weekdays, two eastbound trips will be added, on Saturday & Sunday, two westbound trips will be added.” (See the timetable here.)

*Route 120 – Will be replaced by the RapidRide H Line. (See the timetable here.)

The full citywide list is here. You can read more about RapidRide H Line, and see the list of stops, here.